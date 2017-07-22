Win tickets to open-air screening of La La Land or Pitch Perfect at Boughton House

The Northamptonshire Telegraph has teamed up with beautiful Boughton House to offer tickets to the estate’s alfresco cinema experiences this August.

Boughton’s sweeping lawns will be transformed into a unique cinema venue this summer, with screenings of comedy musical Pitch Perfect on Friday, August 11, followed by the Oscar-winning La La Land on Saturday, August 12.

Two winners will win a pair of tickets to one of the two August screenings.

Taking place during the annual opening of the estate’s house and gardens in August, the screenings are joined by an open-air theatre performance of The Wind in the Willows by Chapterhouse Theatre Company on Tuesday, August 15.

The house is also hosting a special gardening exhibition, Vistas of Vast Extension, open to house and gardens ticket holders during August.

Tickets for the screenings are now available at www.lunaflix.co.uk from £13 for adults and £9 for children.

Pitch Perfect (12A) begins at 9.10pm on August 11 and La La Land (12A) begins at 9.10pm on August 12.

Two further screenings of Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia are set for September.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring a torch, garden chair, blanket, warm clothing, food and drink. No glass cups are allowed on site.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to one of the screenings, just answer the following question:

Who is the female star of La La Land?

Send your answer to info@boughtonhouse.co.uk before midnight on Monday, July 31, including your name and contact details as well as Open Air Cinema Competition in the subject bar of your email.

Terms and conditions can be found at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.