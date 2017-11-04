WIN a free burger at McDonald’s Kettering

McDonald’s UK recently paired up with fashion industry icon, Julien Macdonald OBE, to unveil his interpretation of a luxe burger box for the McDonald’s Signature Collection, its popular range of gourmet burgers.

Julien Macdonald OBE was commissioned to bring his undeniably glamourous aesthetic, to combine fashion and food’s finest. Julien’s unique red carpet gowns and embellished styles have cemented him as a go-to brand for A-list international talent who are often praised for their stylish choices.

His creation for The Signature Collection is the embodiment of pure luxury and features embellishment and bespoke digital print, along with McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches.

To celebrate, we’re giving YOU the chance to attend an exclusive showcase event at McDonald’s in High Street, Kettering, at 6pm, Thursday November 16.

Not only will you get to sample one of the Signature Collection burgers for free, but you’ll also be able to take home your own Julien Macdonald luxe burger box, one of only 1,000 produced for the collaboration.

To be in the chance of winning a ticket to attend please email your full name, age, address, mobile, landline and daytime telephone numbers, to nt.editor@northantsnews.co.uk.

Deadline is midday on Friday, November 10.

The Signature Collection was designed for McDonald’s by the Chefs Council, led by Duncan Cruttenden, McDonald’s UK director of food development. The council is responsible for food development and flavour and is made up of chefs and international food specialists who have worked in Michelin Star restaurants and cooked for royalty. The three burgers have the thickest McDonald’s patty of any McDonald’s burger in the world, and are made with 100 per cent British and Irish beef. The Classic, The Spicy and The BBQ are all crafted using quality ingredients, freshly prepared from the moment of order and served in stylish black packaging.

The Signature Collection will be available in over 900 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK by the end of the year. Go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/signaturecollection to find your nearest restaurant.