Win £250 in time for Christmas with Corby hospice’s prize draw

People have the chance to win £250 by entering a hospice’s festive prize draw.

Tickets are now available for the draw to raise money for Corby’s Lakelands Hospice.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “Our Christmas prize draw tickets are now for sale with a top prize of £250, kindly supported by Matt Crockett of MPB Kitchens.

“We also have a second prize of £50 and £20 for third prize too.

“The lucky winning tickets will be drawn at our patients’ Christmas party on December 21, just in time for Christmas.”

Marina will be out and about around Corby selling draw tickets in the coming weeks.

Tickets are also available to buy from Lakelands Hospice and Emporium.

Anyone who would like a batch of tickets to sell at their workplace or community group can call Marina on 01536 747755.