Will Kettering golfer honour bet made with star Charley Hull?

A Kettering golfer is under pressure to strip off for charity after losing a bet with Charley Hull.

James Northern, Kettering Golf Club’s current men’s champion, foolishly said he would take part in social media trend #kitoffbythetree – where men pose naked next to a Christmas tree – if Miss Hull carded a round of 65 or lower in her final round at the Dubai Ladies Masters.

The Burton Latimer sensation duly scored a bogey-free 65 to finish second.

To add insult to injury she then broadcast James’ offer to the world in her Sky Sports interview – and he has now agreed to strip off in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, the club captain’s charity.

A club memo said: “Whether it is nerves or the current cold weather, James has been a little shy in covering the bet, so to “motivate” him he has agreed to do the deed in support of our club captain’s charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

“Please ensure he cannot delay too long by contributing to this excellent cause on Prostate Cancer UK’s JustGiving site.

James Northern.

“Your contributions will not only support a great cause but ensure he has no wriggle room.”

Photos of James’ efforts will be posted on Twitter at @KetteringGolf.

To donate to the cause, click here.