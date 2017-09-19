Wider community comes together for event organised by members of Wellingborough Mosque

People from the community came together for an open day organised by members of a mosque which had to have a refurbishment following damage caused by a flood.

The mosque in Wellingborough suffered a flood in February, which meant that refurbishment works had to be carried out.

Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and his wife Carol attended the event

But the work was made possible by fundraising and donations.

A community open afternoon was held at the Sunflower Day Centre in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, on September 9, with free mad science shows and activities, games and giveaways, free international food buffet and fun for all the family.

The day also provided the opportunity for people to go into the mosque and look at the refurbishment which has been carried out.

Cllr Tony Aslam, on behalf of the Wellingborough Mosque, wanted to thank everyone for attending the event.

The event was organised by members of Wellingborough Mosque

He said: “It was an overwhelming response from our neighbours and the wider community all coming together.

“Thank you to all who attended and were involved, including local ward councillors and trustees of the mosque, the mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough Cllr and Mrs Paul Bell, the chairman of Northamptonshire County Council Cllr Dudley Hughes JP, the police, Anglian Water, the Sunflower Day Centre and the ladies of the Muslim community for cooking the delicious food.

“A big thank you to you all.”