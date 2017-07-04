White Stuff reveals opening date for new store at Rushden Lakes

White Stuff has revealed the opening date for its new Rushden Lakes shop.

The shop will stand at Unit 13 in the South Terrace at Rushden Lakes and will feature a mix of clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women as well as homeware.

The new store will be opening on Friday, July 28.

A company spokesman has said: “We are excited to be opening a shop in Rushden Lakes offering our unique range of clothing, footwear, accessories and homeware to the local community.

“The picturesque surroundings are a perfect match to our brand heritage.”

The shop will feature reclaimed windows as room dividers and American tin ceiling tiles on the walls.

And true to the White Stuff values, there will be a charity sweet shop as well as complimentary tea and coffee for visitors.

Every year White Stuff commits to donating at least one per cent of annual profits to charity, and shops regularly raise money to support their community with fundraising events throughout the year.

White Stuff Rushden Lakes will be partnered with a local charity following the store opening and customers are encouraged to pop by in the first few weeks to suggest their favourite local cause.

To celebrate the opening, White Stuff Rushden Lakes will be hosting a party on Thursday, August 3, with prosecco, cupcakes, a £250 prize draw and a free gift with purchases over £50 while stocks last.

Young attendees can explore the children’s playhouse, have their faces painted and get creative with kids packs.

White Stuff will be opening on the same day as M&S, which confirmed last month that it was opening on July 28.