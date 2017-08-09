White Audi sports car stolen in Northampton burglary

Have your say

A white Audi sports car was driven off a Northampton driveway in a burglary yesterday.

Between 4am and 4.30am yesterday, Tuesday 8 August, a property in Hillcrest Avenue was broken into and credit cards, cash and two sets of car keys were stolen. The offenders made off in a white Audi S5, similar to that pictured.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.