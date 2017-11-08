Where to pay your remembrance respects in north Northamptonshire this weekend

The country will unite this weekend to remember the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in conflicts since the First World War.

Here is where and when people will be able to pay their respects.

Burton Latimer:

A two minute silence will be held on Saturday, November 11, at 11am at the war memorial on the Church Road/High Street Junction.

On Sunday, November 12, a parade will leave the car park in Churchill Way at 2pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church for the service at 2.30pm, followed by a short service at the war memorial for the laying of wreaths at 3.30pm.

Afterwards, refreshments will be served in John Yeomans Hall, Meeting Lane.

Corby:

Corby Council is holding a two minute silence at 11am on Saturday, November 11, in James Ashworth VC Square.

The mayor of Corby, Matt Keane, will be joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion to lead the silence.

All residents and visitors to the borough are invited to join.

The mayor will also be attending the Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday, November 12, where he will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Corby in commemoration of our fallen service personnel.

The parade will leave St Marks Road at 10.35am to head for the War Memorial where the wreath laying and service will take place.

Cllr Keane said: “We would like to invite all residents to join us in both the two minute silence and the remembrance service to show our respect to the brave men and women that have selflessly died for our country.

“They have made the ultimate sacrifice for which we will be forever grateful and proudly commemorate their lives.”

Desborough:

Armistice Day will be marked on Saturday, November 11, at 11am at the war memorial.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 12, there will be a parade to St Giles.

Anyone wishing to participate should meet at Gladstone street Co-op car park at 9.20am. The parade will proceed along Station Road, stopping en-route at Saxon Close.

There will be a church service followed by the wreath laying at the memorial.

Higham Ferrers:

A remembrance service will be held at 11am on Sunday, November 12, in the Market Square.

High Street, from Wood Street to Cemetery Lane, will be closed.

Those wishing to attend have been advised to get there early.

Kettering:

A parade will be held on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, in Kettering.

Cadets will assemble in the Market Place at 1pm with an inspection at 1.45pm.

The wreath laying will be held at 2pm at the war memorial, followed by the parade.

A service will also be held at 11am on Saturday, November 11.

Oundle:

At 11am on Saturday, November 11, the mayor and other councillors will place a wreath at the war memorial and observe a two minute silence.

A remembrance parade will be held from 2pm to 2.15pm on Sunday, November 12, coming up West Street from the Stoke Doyle Road end to the war memorial in New Street.

Rothwell:

An Armistice Day service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 11, at Rothwell’s war memorial.

A service of remembrance will also be held at midday on Sunday, November 12, at the memorial.

Rushden:

A remembrance parade and service will take place on Sunday, November 12, at Rushden’s war memorial.

The parade will arrive at about 10.48am.

People wishing to attend the service should be there by 10.55am at the latest for the exhortation, Last Post, two minute silence, reveille and laying of wreaths.

The service will then begin at about 11.03am.

Members of the public have been asked to kindly observe the volunteer marshals who stop/control traffic whilst the parade is marching its route which forms up on Robinson Road from 10am, goes down to Newton Road, Skinners Hill, Church Street and back to Newton Road.

A second service is being held at 7pm on Thursday, November 30.

The RBL Rushden Branch is seeking any Aden veterans to come to the event and would particularly like to learn of their experiences.

They could do a one to five minute talk to those present at the service or if they wish have somebody speak of their experiences on their behalf.

If anybody wishes to do so, contact Major (Retired) Jake Baker on 07525 441267 or elmorebaker3@gmail.com.

Thrapston:

A remembrance service at the new war memorial will be held at 10.55am on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sunday service will be followed by the traditional town service from 3pm.

The parade leaves from outside the Plaza/Fire Station at 2.45pm to return by about 4.15pm.

Wellingborough:

The annual service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, November 12, at the cenotaph, Broad Green, Wellingborough.

If you wish to attend, please assemble at Broad Green by 10.45am.

A two minute silence will also be observed on Armistice Day on Saturday.