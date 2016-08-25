Where is Liam?

A boy missing for more than a month is thought to be in Wellingborough or Rushden.

Northamptonshire Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Liam Johnson and are urging him or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Liam, who was last seen at his home in Suffolk on Saturday, 23 July, is believed to be in one of the two towns.

Liam is white, 5ft 6in with short, blonde hair, a slim build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee-shirt, a black hoodie, blue, faded tracksuit bottoms and navy blue trainers.

Officers are urging Liam, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.