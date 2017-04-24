Where and when the chemists will be open in Northamptonshire on Bank Holiday Monday

Chemist opening hours for the forthcoming May Bank Holiday Monday have been released by the NHS in Northamptonshire.

The NHS is reminding people in Northamptonshire where they can access expert medical treatment during the May bank holiday weekend (April 29 – May 1, 2017).

Patients can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses.

Aly Rashid, NHS England’s medical director for Northamptonshire, said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

"Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“As most GP surgeries will be closed on bank holiday Monday, we would like to encourage patients to order any medication they need in plenty of time so they have a good supply during the bank holiday weekend.”

Pharmacy opening hours in Northamptonshire can be found on www.nhs.uk along with information on walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units.

Patients can type in their postcode on the website to find their nearest services.

Pharmacy opening times for Northamptonshire are as follows:

CORBY

Asda Pharmacy, Lloyds Road, Corby NN17 5DT: 09:00 - 18:00

Boots Pharmacy, Cottingham Road, Corby NN17 2UR: 10:00 - 16:00

Boots Pharmacy, 44 Queens Square, Corby NN17 1PD: 10:30 - 15:30

Tesco Pharmacy, Oakley Road, Corby NN18 8AL: 09:00 - 18:00

DAVENTRY

Boots Pharmacy, 11-12 Bowen Square, Daventry NN11 4DR: 10:00 - 16:00

Tesco Pharmacy, 15 New Street, Daventry NN11 4BT: 09:00 - 18:00

Asda Pharmacy, Northfield Avenue, Kettering, NN16 9HU: 10:00 - 16:00

Boots Pharmacy , 35 Gold Street, Kettering, NN16 8JB: 10:00 - 16:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Kettering Business Park, Kettering, NN15 6XB: 09:00 - 13:00

13:30 - 18:00

NORTHAMPTON

Balmoral Pharmacy, Thornton Road, Northampton NN2 6LS: 10:00 - 14:00

Boots Pharmacy, 31 Gambrel Road, Northampton NN5 5DG: 10:00 - 16:00

Boots Pharmacy, 30 Weston Favell Centre, Northampton NN3 8JZ: 10:00 - 16:00

Boots Pharmacy, Towcester Road, Northampton NN1 1EE: 10:30 - 16:30

Boots Pharmacy, Riverside Business Park, Northampton NN3 9HU: 10:30 -16:30

Regent Pharmacy, 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton NN1 2NQ: 10:00 - 14:00

Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsburys, Gambrel Road, Northampton NN5 5DG: 09:00 - 19:00

Tesco Pharmacy, 12 Weston Favell Centre, Northampton NN3 8JZ: 09:00 - 18:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Clannell Road, Northampton NN4 0JF: 09:00 - 18:00

WELLINGBOROUGH

Boots Pharmacy, Swansgate Centre, Wellingborough NN8 1EZ: 10:00 - 16:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Tunells Mill Lane, Wellingborough NN8 2EF: 09:00 - 18:00