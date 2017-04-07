Wheelie bins set alight on Wellingborough estate

Firefighters were called after three wheelie bins were set alight in Wellingborough.

The bins were set on fire in Hemmingwell Road at about 4.20am today (Friday).

A police spokesman said it is thought the bins had been put out for collection, but had been moved into the road and set alight there.

The incident took place on the Hemmingwell estate, which is where three-year-old Callum Bland died in a house fire which started after a wheelie bin was set alight and the blaze spread to his home.

It is just over 10 years since the fire which claimed Callum’s life in Fulmar Lane on March 19, 2007.

Following this recent incident, Wellingborough councillor Graham Lawman tweeted about it and said: “Why, oh why does this continue?

“Wasn’t the lesson 10 years ago enough?”