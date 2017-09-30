Wellingborough youngsters design badges for this year’s Poppy Appeal

Youngsters have been presented with their winning designs which will be sold to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

The Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion ran a competition open to every school in the borough to design a badge which will be sold to raise money for the Legion’s annual appeal.

Flo Roberts from Redwell Primary School with her winning design

John Black, a fellow of the Royal Academy of Art, was asked to judge the competition which attracted more than 100 entries.

After whittling it down to the top five designs, each of the winners were invited to a special presentation with Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell and the Lord Lieutenant David Laing at Swanspool House this week.

Ian Nunney, chairman of Wellingborough RBL, said it was a tough job for Mr Black to judge the designs, but he was really impressed with the standard and the number of entries.

Ian said all of this year’s winning badge designs were ‘totally different’ and added: “The badges will be sold as part of the Poppy Appeal.

The five winning designs

“Last year, the two winning badges that we had had to be reproduced because they sold out in the first week.”

It is hoped that the competition will help youngsters learn about the Poppy Appeal and the reasons behind it.

This year’s winners, who were presented with their pin badge and a certificate at the presentation on Tuesday, were:

- Flo from Redwell Primary Academy

- Grace, Serena, Gemma and Lucy from Freemans Academy

- Max from Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

- Alex from Wellingborough Sea Cadets

- A. Taylor from the 11th Wellingborough Scouts group