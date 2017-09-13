Wellingborough woman’s washing machine explodes at home

A Wellingborough woman says she and her children were terrified after her washing machine exploded at home.

Joanne Papalia, 26, was at her home in Hill Street when her Hoover appliance blew up on Sunday night.

Damaged caused to the washing machine.

Miss Papalia says it sounded ‘like a bomb had gone off’ and terrified her children Riley (eight) and Keonii (four).

She said: “I was upstairs with my daughter and the washing machine only had eight minutes left, so it must have been on a high spin.

“My son wanted to get a drink and then I heard this huge bang.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off or something.

“I panicked and ran downstairs and there was bits of the washing machine everywhere.”

Miss Papalia says engineers from Hoover visited her house yesterday and said the drum had split, causing it to come off while spinning and explode.

The incident shattered the kitchen worktops and damaged tiles.

Miss Papalia says it left her children too scared to sleep.

She said: “They were both crying because they thought the house was going to blow up.

“They were too scared to sleep.

“I was quite OCD about turning switches off before but now this has really panicked me.”

Hoover has been contacted for a comment.