Wellingborough woman faces battle to stay in the country after visa issues

A woman who has lived in Wellingborough for 15 years could face deportation after problems renewing her visa.

Maybel Williams-Fearon moved to the town from Jamaica in 2002 and soon settled.

In 2010 she tried to renew her visa but administrative glitches meant her application was rejected.

But when she went to submit a second application she was told it was too late – meaning she now faces an uncertain future.

Maybel, 52, said: “I do not have any family in Jamaica.

“There’s nothing for me there.

“I have lots of friends and family in Wellingborough and I am a well-known and well-respected member of the community.”

Maybel, who helps the elderly locally and is a member of the Wellingborough Afro-Carribbean Association (WACA), has now had her passport seized and has to report to a police station once a month.

She cannot work and says she has been made to feel like a criminal.

She said: “I did not break any rules. I am a law-abiding citizen.

“I have been made to feel like a criminal and I do not know what is going to happen next.

“I could be taken to a detention centre and eventually be deported.”

Maybel has been in contact with her MP Peter Bone.

Because her passport has been seized, she can’t visit her three children and her grandchild in Germany.

She says the stress of the situation is having a devastating effect on her life.

She added: “This is making me so sad and I feel totally depressed.

“I have given so much to this community.

“My children are suffering and I do not sleep properly any more.”

A petition to try to let Maybel stay has been set up by Anjona Roy, chief executive of Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council.

She said: “I think this is having a big impact on the community.

“If it can happen to Maybel, it can happen to anyone.

“This is not someone who has come here to try their luck.

“It’s someone who has been here for a long time and has made a life here.”

A Home Office spokesman said they did not comment on individual cases.

