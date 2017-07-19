Wellingborough theatre company looking for more stars to take to the stage

A Wellingborough theatre company is looking for stars to take on key roles as part of its new season of shows.

GLJ Theatre was launched at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough in September 2015 with the main purpose of offering the chance for young people to feel the magic of theatre through fun games and exercises.

Since then, GLJ Theatre has gone on to create a number of new projects, including working with local schools and nurseries and re-launch the Wellingborough community production earlier this year.

Artistic director Gary L Johnson said: “It’s amazing to see how far we have come.

“It’s always nice to look back and to celebrate what we have achieved, but now it’s time to look forward to how we can connect with even more local people.”

The new 2017/2018 GLJ Theatre season is set to be the biggest yet with a number of well-known titles to get involved with.

The company is producing James And The Giant Peach and Aladdin within their youth theatre sessions, and after the success of the re-launched community production Alice the Musical, they are giving people the chance to get on stage once again at Christmas with A Christmas Carol and next summer with Pinocchio the Musical.

Gary said: “We have some great scripts and musicals from some brilliant West End writers and we’re now looking for as many people in the community as possible to get involved.

“So whether you could play James in the Roald Dahl classic or the princess in Aladdin or even take the lead as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, we want to see you.”

GLJ Theatre has previously performed titles such as The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Snow Queen and Plain As Paper, which toured the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Since opening, the theatre has continued to grow and now operates at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough and Earls Barton Methodist.

Gary added: “We’re getting asked by more people every time to offer even more so we’re now looking at new and exciting holiday activities and even adult theatre sessions.”

The first production as part of the theatre company’s new season is Robin Hood: A Play In A Week, which starts at Glamis Hall on Monday, August 31.

For more information about any of the productions or how to get involved, go to www.garyljohnson.co.uk/gljtheatre, email glj@glamishall.org.uk or call 01933 677326.