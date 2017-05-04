Wellingborough swimming pool to close for up to three months

A town centre swimming pool is set to close next month for vital repair works and improvements.

The swimming pool at the Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street will close on Monday, June 5, for a period of up to three months so vital repair works and improvements can be carried out.

Both the main pool and teaching pool will be unavailable for use during the closure, but all other leisure centre facilities, including the gym and fitness classes, will operate as normal during the pool closures.

There have been ongoing problems with tiles lifting from the pool floor in recent years, with temporary minor repair works taking place to make the facility safe for customers.

Wellingborough Council has now got specialist contractors to carry out the necessary urgent repair works and provide a permanent solution, which involves draining the pool and completely re-lining it.

The changing room and swimming areas will undergo a general refurbishment during the closure, including the replacement of obsolete showers.

Solar panels will also be added to the building over the coming months as part of a longer term cost saving initiative which will generate income and reduce carbon emissions.

A council spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to swimmers during this closure.

“We have chosen the summer months to undertake these repair works to try and cause minimum disruption to the timetable of swimming lessons and the school groups and clubs that use the pool during term-time.

“Unfortunately patching up is not a sustainable solution and the only way to ensure the long-term safety and availability of the pool is to carry out this work.

“We are using the closure as an opportunity to give the changing rooms a much needed facelift, so we hope that customers will enjoy the facility even more once the work is complete.

“The newly refurbished Splash Park water play feature on the Embankment is a great facility for younger children which will open daily during the school summer holidays.

“We’ve recently added picnic benches, a canopied seating area and some play equipment.”

All swim-only memberships and swimming lesson direct debit payments for the Waendel pool will be frozen throughout the closure and a reduced rate provided for all-inclusive memberships.

For regular updates and further information, visit the Waendel Centre website at http://www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centers/waendel-leisure-centre/ or the council website at http://wellingborough.gov.uk