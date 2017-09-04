Wellingborough swimming pool re-opens after refurbishment

A swimming pool has re-opened after being closed for several months for essential maintenance work.

The pool at Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough closed at the beginning of June for refurbishment works, including relining of both the main pool and teaching pool and upgrading of the changing rooms.

A new sauna and steam room have also been added.

Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and his wife Carol were given a tour of the improved facilities before cutting the ribbon to celebrate the re-opening of the pool today (Monday).

Cllr Bell said: “Following the refurbishment of the swimming pool, the mayoress and I are delighted to be here today to re-open the pool.

“May I take this opportunity to thank officers for the work involved in this, working in partnership with Places For People to improve the changing rooms and also the extra investment by the council to provide a sauna and steam room to complement the swimming experience.

“I’m sure the new pool and facilities will be very much appreciated and enjoyed by all those who wish to partake in this facility and I am delighted to say that I will now officially declare the pool open.”

The mayor and mayoress were joined by Wellingborough council leader Martin Griffiths and Cllr Graham Lawman for the official re-opening.

Cllrs Griffiths and Lawman were also able to see the new solar panels which have been installed on the roof of the building during the refurbishment.

It is one of a number of measures taken to make the building more energy efficient, including the installation of new LED lighting.

There was free swimming during today’s public swimming sessions to celebrate the pool re-opening.

And there will also be a special re-opening offer throughout September of no joining fee on any memberships at the Waendel Leisure Centre, including swimming memberships and swimming lessons.

Staff at the pool said there had been a really positive response from customers since they got to look around and try out the new facilities.

And there are more improvements planned for the future, including a makeover for the centre’s reception area.