Wellingborough store goes the extra mile in support of children’s charity

Staff at a town centre shop put in the miles with a fundraiser for the NSPCC.

Mobile phone giant O2 is working with the NSPCC to help children stay safe online.

The event was attended by Wellingborough's deputy mayor and mayoress Malcolm and Veronica Waters

As part of this, Wellingborough’s O2 store has been visiting local schools to run workshops with the NSPCC, including at Denfield Park Primary School in Rushden.

Several stores have also got together to create a fundraising project known as ‘Buddy Travels’ with a mascot travelling around selected stores in the UK, including the mascot coming from Corby to Wellingborough.

Fabienne from the O2 store in Wellingborough said: “We held a fundraising day in the town and the deputy mayor and his wife joined in the fun.

“We had a cake stall and a children’s entertainer doing balloons and face painting and music.

“Buddy needed to make his way to Cowley (Oxford) so the fantastic guys from Fit4Less in Wellingborough came along and provided us with a bike and we completed the miles on that.

“Fit4Less staff, the deputy mayor and the O2 store staff all got involved and we smashed over 70 miles.

“We raised £170, which was fantastic.

“Our day was equally important about raising awareness about children’s online safety.”

