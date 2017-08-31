Wellingborough staff get stuck in with makeover for hospital garden

Staff from Tesco took time out from the tills to give a hospital garden a makeover.

A number of staff from the Victoria Park superstore in Wellingborough got together to make some improvements to the garden area at the nearby Isebrook Hospital.

Part of the garden before the work was carried out

They wanted to make it a better place for staff, patients and residents to have their lunch in the sunny weather.

Justine Moore, who is the store’s community champion, said: “In addition to supporting national charities, Tesco Wellingborough are proud to work on local community projects to shape how Tesco is perceived in the local area.

“We enjoy being a good neighbour and giving something back to our local organisations, such as Isebrook Hospital.

“We recognised the need to tidy a communal seating area in the grounds of the hospital so as the community champion I discussed this with the hospital personnel and as a store we decided to fund a team of staff for a few days.

Tesco staff getting stuck in with the work

“We provided plants, gravel and paint to make a once forgotten seating area a pleasant place for staff and patients to rest.”

Justine added that the store would love to do more things like this in the community so if anyone would like to contact them about a project, they can send an email to communitychampion3380@gmail.com.

The garden after its makeover