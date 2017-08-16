Wellingborough shopping centre shows its support for search and rescue group

Have your say

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue (NSAR) is the latest charity to receive support from the Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Community Chest fund.

The rescue organisation is a group of trained volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Their mission is to support the police in the search for missing and vulnerable people, which can include children, dementia patients and despondents.

As a team they are responsible to cover Northamptonshire, but also support neighbouring counties teams including Leicestershire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, and Buckinghamshire.

NSAR currently has 38 qualified members with another three in training, and they are working to fund a replacement for their ICU and 4x4 response vehicle.

Neil Balderson, treasurer of NSAR, said: “We are extremely grateful to have been chosen for this donation.

“It’s the support and donations like this that allow us do all we can to look after our local community when in need.

“This money will be put towards the replacement fund for our next control vehicle and medical equipment.

“Thank you very much.”

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “Northamptonshire Search and Rescue are a vital part of our local community, staffed entirely by volunteers and funded by donations.

“We are delighted to support them through the Swansgate Community Chest.”

Each month the Swansgate Community Chest scheme invites shoppers and visitors to nominate a local fundraiser, challenge, charity or club.

Since its launch in July 2016, the scheme has supported Fusion Youth Club, Ray’s Charity Runs for Glamis Hall, Nene Valley Community First Responders, Wellingborough Mind, The Friends Of Croyland Gardens and the Lost Zoo, Teamwork Trust Wellingborough, 11th Wellingborough Kingsway Scout Group, The Hope Project, Northamptonshire Carers, GLJ Theatre Group, Chelsea’s Angels and Irchester Village Show; all awarded the £100 prize fund.

For more information and to find out how to nominate, visit www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.