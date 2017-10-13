Wellingborough shop celebrates 50 years of trading

A store owner who set up shop in Rushden before moving to Wellingborough in 1988 is celebrating 50 years of trading.

Karl Zaremba owns women’s clothes shop Au Bon Marche in Park Road, where he moved to from Market Street seven years ago.

Mr Zaremba, 67, had previously sold tableware and other items from Newton Road in Rushden after opening in 1967.

Now he’s celebrating 50 years of trading today (Friday).

He said: “Over the years I’ve sold tableware, shoes, decorations, everything.

“There’s not many things I haven’t sold.

“Everything has changed and I’ve seen so many things change in the last 50 years.

“Everyone says that this is the only shop for women of a certain age that caters for them.”

Mr Zaremba’s shop has several thousands of items crammed and is all colour-coded.

But despite the sheer volume of clothing items, he would know exactly where to find something if asked.

The shop sells women’s shoes from sizes 1 to 10 and clothes from size 6 to 30 and has been visited by June Brown, better known as EastEnders’ Dot Cotton.

Mr Zaremba spent many years in Wymington before moving to Shoreditch, where he commutes to Wellingborough daily by train.

The 50-year anniversary comes on Friday the 13th – just as it was on the day he opened for business.

Mr Zaremba added: “We’ve got a book of 400 loyal customers from as far as Leigh-on-Sea and Stockport.

“We sell so much here and it’s all quality.

“When we opened it was Friday the 13th and now we’re celebrating 50 years on a Friday the 13th as well.

“And Friday the 13th is supposed to be unlucky!”