Wellingborough secondary tops table for highest attaining state school sixth form in the county

Staff and students are celebrating after results show they are the highest attaining state school sixth form in the county.

Government figures for 16-18 schools and colleges in Northamptonshire have revealed that Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough was the highest attaining state school sixth form in 2016 for a student’s best three A-levels.

The school, which received an outstanding rating following its most recent Ofsted inspection, was said to be well above the national average with its progress score, description and confidence interval (A-levels).

The figures also showed 21.2 per cent of its sixth form students (33 pupils) achieved AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects.

CEO/executive principal Victoria Bishop said: “We are delighted that the tables confirm we are the highest attaining state school sixth form.

“This is testament to the hard work of the students and staff.

“81 per cent of our sixth form students went onto university with 25 per cent going to Russell Group universities (including Oxbridge).

“My thanks to all the staff who are focused on ensuring our students have the best possible outcomes and life chances.”

To see the full results table, click here

Anyone who is interested in a place at Hatton’s sixth form can contact James Pinkney, head of sixth form, by emailing pinkneyj@hattonacademy.org.uk.