Wellingborough school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Wellingborough school which was told it needed to improve two years ago is celebrating a ‘good’ rating in all areas by Ofsted.

Weavers Academy, run by the Creative Education Trust, has been given the new grade in a report published this week.

Vivien Swaida, principal at Weavers Academy, said: “Weavers is a school where teachers are proud to teach and pupils are enthusiastic to learn.

“I am delighted that Ofsted have seen our transformation – staff and pupils have worked incredibly hard to achieve this.

“If you would like to see it for yourself, please get in touch.

“I would love to show you around our school and brilliant sixth form.”

The report praised the strength of leadership and a ‘significantly improved’ quality of teaching.

The report said: “The headteacher provides strong leadership.

“Ably supported by leaders at all levels, she has forged positive relationships with all members of the school community, and has raised expectations in relation to the quality of teaching, pupils’ achievement and behaviour.

“This culture of higher expectations has resulted in rapid improvements in teaching, pupils’ behaviour and their progress.

“Teaching has improved significantly since the last inspection.

“Leaders have ensured that teachers set tasks that engage pupils in their learning to enable them to make strong progress.

“Teachers are determined to be the best they can be.

“They actively collaborate to develop themselves in order to give pupils the most positive experiences during their lessons.”

Weavers says its results are significantly better than national and local average for Progress 8, the Government’s new measure for accessing how significantly a student’s results improve between leaving primary school and taking their GCSEs.

This placed it in the top 25 per cent of the country.

Marc Jordan, chief executive at the Creative Education Trust, said: “When visiting Weavers, I am always taken by everybody’s determination to be the very best they can be – teachers and pupils alike.

“This is reflected in the Ofsted judgement.

“I congratulate everybody for this success and look forward to seeing the school continue to go from strength to strength.”