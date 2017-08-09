Wellingborough salon offering £3,000 makeover for ‘worst groomed’ man

A Wellingborough salon is offering a £3,000 VIP makeover to the winner of a ‘worst groomed’ man competition.
Supercuts in the Swansgate Centre is asking people to nominate a man who needs to improve their appearance as part of national Men’s Grooming Day on August 19.
The winner and their nominee will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at ghd’s exclusive studio as part of the VIP experience.
They’ll also receive a ghd goody bag, an overnight stay in the city, and a £500 cash prize to splash on an equally stylish wardrobe to accompany their fresh, new look.
Rhys Evans, regional business manager at Supercuts Wellingborough, said: “We know a tidy appearance is a top priority for many modern men, but there are still blokes out there in need of a beard tame and hair trim.
“If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from him his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days, we want to hear from you.
“It would be great to see a man from Wellingborough bagging the VIP prize.”
Wellingborough residents can nominate someone for the competition by visiting www.supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement before Wednesday, September 13, and explaining in 100 words or less why he’s in need of some TLC.
Supercuts has more than 180 salons across the country.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.