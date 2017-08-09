Wellingborough salon offering £3,000 makeover for ‘worst groomed’ man

A Wellingborough salon is offering a £3,000 VIP makeover to the winner of a ‘worst groomed’ man competition.

Supercuts in the Swansgate Centre is asking people to nominate a man who needs to improve their appearance as part of national Men’s Grooming Day on August 19.

The winner and their nominee will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at ghd’s exclusive studio as part of the VIP experience.

They’ll also receive a ghd goody bag, an overnight stay in the city, and a £500 cash prize to splash on an equally stylish wardrobe to accompany their fresh, new look.

Rhys Evans, regional business manager at Supercuts Wellingborough, said: “We know a tidy appearance is a top priority for many modern men, but there are still blokes out there in need of a beard tame and hair trim.

“If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from him his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days, we want to hear from you.

“It would be great to see a man from Wellingborough bagging the VIP prize.”

Wellingborough residents can nominate someone for the competition by visiting www.supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement before Wednesday, September 13, and explaining in 100 words or less why he’s in need of some TLC.

Supercuts has more than 180 salons across the country.