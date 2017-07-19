Wellingborough’s Rory returns to his roots in school visit

A professional snooker player whose career has taken him to tournaments all over the world returned to his roots when he visited pupils at his former school, Victoria Primary Academy in Wellingborough.

Rory McLeod spoke to youngsters about how to nurture a ‘growth mindset’ as part of a school initiative to develop higher thinking skills.

A spokesman for the school said: “Pupils at Victoria Academy had a fabulous day meeting Mr McLeod and all children had the opportunity to have their class photo taken with a world class player.

“The School Council acted as ambassadors for the Academy and represented their classes as they met and greeted Mr McLeod upon his arrival.

“They then had lunch with him and were given the opportunity to ask him questions and discuss his time at Victoria as a boy. They also discussed the ‘Victoria Values’ and how he managed to fulfil his goal to become a world champion snooker player.

“All pupils at the Academy have now set themselves goals for the next academic year and teachers, teaching assistants, as well as Rory himself will be keeping a close eye on them and will help them achieve their goals and aspirations!”