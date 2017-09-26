Wellingborough’s RBL to have a town centre shop again this year

Members of the Royal British Legion will have a base in Wellingborough once again to run this year’s Poppy Appeal from.

The Wellingborough, Great Doddington and District branch of the RBL was delighted to set up shop in an empty unit in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, last September.

It was the first time since 2007 that the group had had a presence in the town after its previous home in High Street was sold off and turned into flats.

And while the branch had to close the shop in January after being told by the Legion that there was no need for premises of this type in the town, Wellingborough Council has allowed them to return to the same shop for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Ian Nunney, chairman of the Wellingborough branch, said: “We have got our shop back.

“Every year the council gives us a location for premises to run the Poppy Appeal from and we have got the same shop.”

The shop will provide them with somewhere to run the annual appeal from, as well as being a drop-in for people who want more information about the Legion’s work or to speak to a branch member.

They are delighted to be back in the town centre, and Ian added: “It means that we can operate fully as a branch because at the moment we have got a poster up in the window giving out my phone number and people are ringing that rather than just popping in for a chat and a cup of coffee.”

The group will be able to use the shop until January, although they would love to find a way to stay there for longer if at all possible.

But for now they are busy working on this year’s Poppy Appeal, including taking orders for wreaths and looking for volunteers to help them cover the annual appeal.

Anyone who would like to help or wants more information on the Poppy Appeal can call Ian on 07870 830046 or pop into the shop in Sheep Street.