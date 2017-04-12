Wellingborough’s new mayor for 2017-18 announced

The new mayor of Wellingborough for 2017-18 will be Cllr Paul Bell.

Cllr Bell has served on Wellingborough Council since 2003, holding the positons of both deputy leader and leader and representing the Swanspool and Redwell wards.

An active member of the Conservative Party, Cllr Bell has always been interested in politics and was first elected as a councillor for Southampton City Council in 1976.

Over his years in office, he has sat on most of Wellingborough Council’s committees and has also been a county councillor for the Swanspool and Earls Barton divisions.

He has served as chairman of the Wellingborough Conservative Association, as a governor for various local schools and as an election agent.

Cllr Bell was born and educated in Wokingham, Berkshire, and on leaving school he completed an apprenticeship as a fitter with a local engineering company.

He went on to work in the health and education services as an engineer craftsman and then as an engineering manager in the banking industry.

He finished his career as a health and safety manager in the insurance industry.

At home Cllr Bell and his wife Carol, who will be mayoress for the year, have five grown-up children and one grandchild.

They are very proud of their family and their grandchild brings them great joy, as well as keeping them busy and active.

In their spare time, they enjoy wandering round antique shops and visiting places of historical interest.

Cllr Bell said: “It is a great honour to be elected as mayor of the borough.

“Carol and I are looking forward to visiting as many people, community groups, clubs and volunteer organisations as possible, so we can see first-hand the wide variety of community work happening in our borough, and offer our support.”

He will fundraise throughout his mayoral year, with all funds distributed to good causes at the end of his term of office.

The main charities he will fundraise for are the Links Day Centre for adults with learning disabilities and the Mencap Wellingborough Gateway Club, a social group for young people and adults with learning disabilities in Wellingborough.

He added: “These organisations provide much needed opportunities for learning, skills development, independence and social interaction for both children and adults with a range of learning disabilities.

“Over the coming year, I’d like to support them and raise awareness of how important they are.”

Cllr Bell will be officially appointed as mayor for 2017-18 at the annual meeting of Wellingborough Council on May 23.