Wellingborough running club raises money in memory of member who died from a brain tumour

A running club has raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of one of its members.

Wellingborough and District Athletic Club presented a cheque for £600 to Vajiha Hameed of The Brain Tumour Charity on June 22.

The club chose to support this charity because one of its members, Mathew Hollis, died of a brain tumour last year.

Every year the club organises raffles, cakes stalls and various collections to raise money for a local charity.

Their chosen charity for 2017 is Breast Cancer Now.

Other charities they have supported in the past include Cransley Hospice, National Deaf Children’s Society - Northamptonshire, Wellingborough MIND and Lakelands Hospice.

The club’s training sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6.30pm at the Doddington Road campus of Wrenn School.

For more information about the charity, which funds pioneering research to find new treatments and aims to improve understanding, increase survival rates and get closer to a cure