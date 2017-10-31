Wellingborough riders win world’s longest cycle race

A group of riders from Northamptonshire have won the world’s longest road cycling race.

The inaugural edition of Red Bull Timelaps took place at the weekend, seeing 536 riders racing over 25 hours because the clocks went back.

Riders pushed their physical and mental limits by racing through the night on a 6.6km closed circuit within the stunning Windsor Great Park.

Competing in teams of four, riders partnered with friends and family to see who could complete the most laps within the timeframe.

With only one rider from each team allowed on the course at any point, participants demonstrated a mixture of strategic nous, endurance and determination to overcome the challenge.

To add a twist to the event at 2am the Tag Heuer ‘Power Hour’ was introduced, allowing teams to make the most of the extra hour when the clocks go back.

During this time, riders took on a new shorter course where their laps over the following 60 minutes counted double.

Winning the inaugural edition of the race was the Wellingborough Cycles Team.

Completing a staggering 138 laps, the winners managed to clock the fastest lap of 9:23.

They also claimed victory in the U25 category by a staggering nine laps.

Team leader Jack Patmore said: “We are ecstatic. We ended up entering as a bit of fun at the end of our season, so it’s really great that we ended up winning the whole event.

“We didn’t really have a game plan apart from just letting one of the guys hit it really hard! We will definitely be back next year to defend our title.”

To view the results, head to uk.redbull.com/timelaps