Wellingborough rail users to get chance to have say on proposed changes

Rail passengers will get the chance to have their say on proposed changes to their train service at an event in Wellingborough.

When the Midland Mainline train franchise comes up for renewal in 2019, a number of changes to services are being proposed, including ending direct intercity trains for Luton, Luton Airport, Bedford, Wellingborough, Melton Mowbray and Oakham.

Plans are also on the table for a reduced service between Leicester and Kettering.

If the proposals go ahead, passengers travelling north from Wellingborough will have to change on to the reduced service at Kettering.

The plans could also see journey times increase because of slower trains and lines.

The Department for Transport has scheduled some additional consultation events, including one at Wrenn Academy in Doddington Road from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, October 2.

A petition opposed to the changes has so far attracted more than 6,000 signatures.