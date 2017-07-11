Wellingborough pupils win £1,000 for their school

Wellingborough pupils have won £1,000 for their school for their creative approach to recycling.

As part of its drive to educate children on recycling, local waste management specialists Mick George Ltd and the help of its ingenious Recycle-Trux automobiles, have for the past eight weeks been giving schoolchildren in Northamptonshire the chance to win £1,000 for their school, as well as supplementary prizes for their efforts.

Keen to bring a fresh and fun approach to the topic, Mick George Ltd set the challenge for children, alone, in pairs or small groups to create their very own Recycle-Trux out of recyclable materials.

An abundance of applications were received, and after much deliberation it was a combined class effort from Warwick Primary School, in Wellingborough, which was adjudged to have produced the outstanding piece of creativity.

In doing so, the school has scooped the respective £1,000 prize fund.

Becky Satchell from the school said: “This was a fantastic competition that encouraged pupils to engage in a unique team building activity, while considering the importance of effective recycling and waste management.

“The challenge of the Recycle Trux competition really stimulated the children’s creative and methodical minds.

“The competition was a fun and rewarding opportunity for pupils at our school to talk about the impact of decisions we make when disposing of rubbish.

“The £1,000 reward will be a great help to the school.

“Credit to Mick George Ltd for looking to proactively engage with youngsters, in what proved to be an inspired initiative.”

The animated themed initiative was tasked with providing youngsters with a better understanding of the impact waste has on the environment, encouraging them to reduce, re-use and recycle for a greener future.

In addition to the environmental awareness and creative benefits of the campaign design, numerous other educational benefits were achieved.

Pupil workbooks assessed KS2 curriculum art, maths, literacy and comprehension, with a second prize dedicated to the best designed Recycle-Trux.

This prize went to eight-year-old Aggie Dye, of Barry Primary School in Northampton, taking home an iPad Mini for her efforts.

Jon Stump from Mick George said: “Every day we see various stories related to the state of the environment, now and in the future.

“As with many of our initiatives, such as the ‘Safer Roads’ campaign, we’re continuously engaging with local schools to help educate on important matters that will influence children forever. Recycle-Trux was no different.

“Having completed similar competitions in previous years with ‘Skips for Schools’ and ‘Recycle.Bots’, the prequel to this initiative, we recognised this was a good method for getting children to engage with the world of waste.

“The format seemed to be very well received, and the level of ability, time and effort that has been put it to the applications submitted should be applauded.

“Each and every school that contributed, should be immensely proud of their efforts.”