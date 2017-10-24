Wellingborough pupils design Halloween posters to go up on Hemmingwell estate

Young artists are to have their ‘spooktacular’ Halloween posters displayed to their local community after a school-wide safety competition.

Pupils at Oakway Academy in Oakway, Wellingborough, took part in a challenge set by the Arson Task Force to design a poster to help people stay safe and have fun.

Members of the task force were joined by area manager Mark Ainge of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to announce the winners in a special assembly on October 18.

First prize went to Katrina Komarora, whose catchy poster with the slogan ‘Be a ghoul, not a fool’ caught the eye of the judges.

This has now been professionally reproduced and will be displayed around the Hemmingwell estate in the run-up to Halloween.

The runners-up were Samantha Murray-Hill and a joint entry from Jessica Love and Morgan Walls.

Each will receive a gift voucher.

All the posters submitted for the competition will be displayed at the Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre in Nest Farm Crescent.

Shaun Johnson from the Arson Task Force said: “All the posters were fantastic and we could see that lots of effort had gone into them.

“We launched the competition with a talk to pupils about fire safety around Halloween and Bonfire Night and it was great to see safety messages brought to life in the pupils’ poster designs.”

The competition is part of Operation Restore, an ongoing project to tackle issues including arson and anti-social behaviour on the Hemmingwell estate.

A second round of door-to-door visits to deliver fire safety advice, offer home fire safety checks, and promote Crimestoppers as an anonymous reporting channel began yesterday (Monday).

Other seasonal work includes a half-term pumpkin competition as part of a half-term activity club at the Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre, with the winner chosen on Friday by Mr Johnson.