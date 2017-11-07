Wellingborough pub to create 20 new jobs with major refurb

A Wellingborough pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating 20 new jobs in the process.

The Ock n Dough on Farm Road is set to temporarily close on Monday (November 13).

The pub will centre around an improved bar area and updated drinks menu when it reopens on Wednesday, November 29.

Matthew Gist, general manager at the Ock n Dough, said: “Ock n Dough is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy great food, drink and sporting events.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Wellingborough neighbours to the revamped venue on Wednesday, November 29.”

The bar area will have a complete revamp with the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish.

The sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub.

The popular Hungry Horse venue will also see an improved drinks range with additional cask ales being introduced to the bar, as well as existing great drinks deals like two bottles for £5 and prosecco for £9.99 over the weekend.

The new-look pub will offer a range of great value food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including buy one get one free on burgers on Friday, curry and a drink for £5 on Wednesdays and add a drink to any burger for £1 Monday to Friday.