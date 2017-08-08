Wellingborough Pride event returns for a second year

Wellingborough is set to hold its second Pride event this weekend.

Following the town’s inaugural event last year, Wellingborough Pride is back on Saturday (August 12).

It is taking place from 11am to 7pm at Castle Fields Park, and will include a celebratory picnic in the park.

People are invited to take along blankets, tables and chairs and join in the fun during the day, which will then be followed by an after party from 7.30pm until late.

John McIntyre, chairman of Wellingborough LGBT, said: “We’ve got a day full of local acts singing live in Castle Fields Park for our picnic day and then we have an after party which is supported by The Castle theatre.” And he added: “We are still looking for any groups that would like to have a stall at the event too.”

Parking is available at The Castle theatre or the Swansgate multi-storey car park.

Wellingborough LGBT was started in 2015 for the LGBT people of Wellingborough.

It has since expanded and now includes members from across East Northants.

The group, which is primarily a social group, meets on the first Thursday of every month at Castello Lounge in Wellingborough from 7pm until closing time.

People are encouraged to go along and have an enjoyable evening with the group talking, discussing and enjoying like-minded company.

