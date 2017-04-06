Wellingborough play area opens after £30,000 makeover

A popular play area has been given a makeover costing more than £30,000.

The splash play area at The Embankment in Wellingborough has always been a popular attraction for families in and around Wellingborough.

A number of improvements have been made

But it is hoped that it will be even better now following completion of a number of improvements costing £33,000.

Wellingborough Council was hoping to get the work carried out before the April bank holiday, and a council spokesman has confirmed that the play area is now open and all the proposed improvements have been made.

Improvements include the installation of new play equipment and a canopy area.

The grass has also been replaced by artificial grass, which should be low maintenance and cleans easily.

It is hoped the new shaded area for parents and carers with babies and toddlers will provide protection against the elements, whether it is rain or sunshine.

The cost of the improvements was due to be covered by money from Section 106 agreements, a legal agreement between local authorities and developers when it is considered that a development will have a significant impact on the local area.

If you’re heading down to the play area, which will be open from midday to 6pm every day of the Easter holidays, we’d love to see your pictures - you can email them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk or share them on our Facebook page by searching for Northants Telegraph.