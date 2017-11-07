Wellingborough nursery’s Disney fun raises money for children’s charity

A Wellingborough nursery held a Disney fun week to raise funds for a charity which helps children with tumours and leukaemia.

At the beginning of the year Caring Kindergartens Nursery in Hardwick Road found out one of their children had been diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The nursery held a Disney fun week. NNL-170611-105442005

They decided to adopt National Children’s Tumours, Leukaemia Cancer charity (NCTLC) as their chosen charity.

Nursery manager Ellen Fee said: “Last week we held a Disney fun week.

“After meeting with Janet Walker-Smith, the founder of the charity, I decided to run a Disney theme, coinciding with the charity’s trip for children and families to Disneyland.

“Here at Wellingborough we held a fun day for all of the children where they had a banquet tea party, games, a Disney treasure hunt around the nursery, a cake sale and a Disney treasure game with the prize being a family pass to Hamerton Zoo.

“Our pre-school children had an amazing time in the Moana-themed rooms, while our younger children focused on dressing up and tea parties.

“Janet came to visit and meet the children and staff and thank us all for our support.

“The fun was rounded up on Saturday morning with an open morning for existing and prospective parents.

“Our Wellingborough nursery has £311.46 ready to donate to NCTLC.

“The support from parents has been brilliant and with the other five nurseries supporting it is great to fundraise for a local charity.”

The donation comes after another fundraising effort earlier this year, where a pirate fun day raised more than £1,500.