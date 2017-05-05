Wellingborough man who intercepted fraudulent orders jailed

A Wellingborough man who intercepted packages worth £137,000 which were bought by a fraudster has been jailed.

Enoc Gyau, 32, of Olympic Way, acted as an accomplice to Ademola Bolumole of Ilford in Essex.

Bolumole bought compromised card details on the dark web and used them to make up to 20 online purchases a day at a large retailer, buying electrical goods, clothing and aftershave.

He recruited Gyau, a delivery driver, to intercept the packages.

The crimes took place between January and February 2016, with total losses of £137,000.

All losses were refunded to the genuine card holders.

The fraud was spotted by the retailer and Lloyds Bank and passed to the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) to investigate.

The DCPCU is sponsored by the banking industry and made up of officers from the City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police Service, bank investigators and support staff from Financial Fraud Action UK.

Both men pleaded guilty and Gyau was jailed for two years. Bolumole was jailed for three years.

DC Andrew Lovett, who investigated the case for the DCPCU, said: “This was a concerted effort to commit fraud and profit from crime.

“The police take fraud very seriously and these sentences should send a message to fraudsters that you will be caught and punished.”