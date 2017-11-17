Wellingborough man used dead dad’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases

A Wellingborough man who was once arrested for allegedly hacking Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account has been jailed for fraud and blackmail offences.

Nathan Wyatt, 36, of Henshaw Road, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in September to 20 counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of blackmail and one count of possession of an identity document with intent to deceive.

The court heard how Wyatt used his dead dad’s credit card to carry out fraudulent purchases of items worth about £5,000.

He also managed to steal a large amount of data and files from a solicitors in Humberside and then made demands that they pay him about €10,000 in bitcoin.

On September 24, 2016, Wyatt was arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences over the Pippa Middleton allegation, for which he was later released without charge.

However, having seized his computer and other digital devices, officers found evidence that Wyatt had been making purchases using his father’s credit card for several months after his father’s death in April 2016 and racking up unpaid debts of more £4,750.

There was evidence that Wyatt had attempted to open a pre-paid cash card, but that it had been refused by the company as he had provided false identity documents to try to open the account.

Detectives also found evidence and data connected to the hacking and subsequent blackmailing of a firm of solicitors in December 2016.

Using malware, Wyatt had managed to steal about 10,000 files and documents from the firm and then twice tried to blackmail the company into paying him the bitcoin for the safe return of the data.

Today (Friday), he was jailed for three years.

Kelly Walker, 35, also of Henshaw Road, was also charged with handling stolen goods and encouraging or assisting offences contrary to section 46 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

But the prosecution offered no evidence at court in relation to these charges and she was subsequently acquitted.