Wellingborough man guilty of gang-related shooting of teenager

A man has been convicted of shooting a teenage boy on the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough.

Daniel Jones-Stray, 20, shot the then 15-year-old in the leg in an alleyway close to Nightingale Lane in September 2015, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

He was found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous harm at the end of a seven day trial at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The victim was on his bike in an alleyway when he was approached by Stray who was in possession of a shortened shotgun.

Stray shot the victim at close range causing serious life changing injuries to his leg.

Det Sgt Keith Morson, from Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle gang-related crime, investigated the incident.

He said: “I am pleased that the jury took their time to consider all of the evidence put before them and returned a guilty verdict.

“The quick thinking shown by the victim is likely to have saved his life, although he did sustain serious leg injuries as a result of the incident.

“This shooting took place in 2015 and we have been relentless in seeking evidence to bring this case to trial.

“We hope this sends a message to those involved in gang-related crime that anyone involved in the discharge of a firearm will be brought to justice.”

Detectives from Operation Worcester have been working closely with local officers in Wellingborough and other partners to tackle gang related issues in the two years since this incident.

Det Insp Lee McBride from Operation Worcester said: “We are working closely with partners to look at long-term solutions to both tackle those people who are committing violence offences, but also to prevent people from getting involved in a world of drugs and violence in the first place.”

Stray was found not guilty of an additional offence of being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.