Wellingborough man denies attempted murder

A Wellingborough man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Daniel Jones-Stray, 20, denied the charge and one charge of possession of a firearm with intent at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (April 18).
The charges relate to an incident which saw a 15-year-old boy shot and injured on the Hemmingwell estate, and the associated shooting of a property in Minerva Way, Wellingborough, in September 2015.
Jones-Stray was charged by detectives from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drugs and firearms offences.
He will now face a trial in September this year.
