Wellingborough man denies attempted murder

A Wellingborough man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Daniel Jones-Stray, 20, denied the charge and one charge of possession of a firearm with intent at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (April 18).

The charges relate to an incident which saw a 15-year-old boy shot and injured on the Hemmingwell estate, and the associated shooting of a property in Minerva Way, Wellingborough, in September 2015.

Jones-Stray was charged by detectives from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drugs and firearms offences.

He will now face a trial in September this year.