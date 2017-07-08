Wellingborough, Kettering and Barton Seagrave women reach Miss England final

Three women from the north of the county have made the final 50 in a bid to be crowned Miss England 2017.

Emily Bunce, Jade Willis and Jemma Johnson are all in the running to take the title, currently held by Miss Preston, Elizabeth Grant.

The women all grew up within 10 miles of each other and Emily, 25, says it’s great that there are three local woman on the national stage.

She said: “It’s quite exciting, there’s been two of us from Northamptonshire before but never three.

“We’ve really bonded and we all know where each other are from and where we went to school.

“We’d love one of us to bring it back to Northamptonshire.”

Emily is from Barton Seagrave with Jade, 24, from Kettering and Jemma, 21, from Wellingborough.

Jade is representing Miss Northamptonshire, Emily Miss Coventry and Warwickshire and Jemma Miss Buckinghamshire.

Emily added: “We are all completely different and I think that’s really helped.

“We get on so well and I hope one of us wins.”

The 25-year-old is right – the three couldn’t be more different if they tried.

Emily is a biomedical scientist, Jemma is an interior designer and Jade is a recruitment consultant and former Disney princess.

Jade is currently leading the public vote, which closes on Friday (July 14).

The winner will go on to represent Miss England at the Miss World contest in China in December.