Wellingborough housing association to launch in-house repairs team

Wellingborough Homes is set to launch its own internal repairs team from next year.

After five years of working with G-Purchase, part of the Wates Group, to deliver a high quality repairs service, Wellingborough Homes has announced the launch of its own internal repairs team from April 2018.

The decision was made by the board of Wellingborough Homes to bring the service in-house in order to provide a more flexible, stable and personalised repairs service for customers.

The change is also expected to help the local economy by providing employment and apprenticeship opportunities for local people once fully established.

To make sure the change is a success, the housing association has asked customers to get involved in helping shape the future repairs service.

Denise Lewis, director of asset and sevelopment at Wellingborough Homes, said: “As we move into our tenth year, launching our new repairs service is an exciting opportunity which supports our ambitions of growth, efficiency and culture change.

“I’d like to personally thank G-Purchase for the great service they have provided to our customers over the last five years and for supporting us through the transition to our new in-house team.”

Anyone who is a customer of Wellingborough Homes and would like to be involved in shaping its future repairs service can contact the community involvement team by emailing getinvolved@whomes.org or calling 01933 231392.

Wellingborough Homes is one of the largest local housing organisations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing nearly 4,700 homes.

Set up in December 2007, it has a target to build about 500 homes over the next five years.