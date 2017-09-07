Wellingborough hairdresser swaps scissors for brushes in support of Crazy Hats

A hairdresser is using her artistic flair to show her support for a breast cancer charity.

Tanya McFarlane works at Headquarters in Wellingborough, which has supported the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal for several years by taking part in the annual walk and organising raffles in the shop.

But aside from cutting hair, Tanya is a mature art student studying fine art painting and drawing at Northampton University.

She paints local scenes using water colour and has just started to experiment in oils, with inspiration coming from her surroundings and whatever catches her eye.

Tanya has decided to use her artwork to support Crazy Hats and has put on an art exhibition at Bosworths Coffee Shop in Burton Latimer this week and next week, and then again for two weeks in October.

She is offering 50 per cent of the profits from the sale of her artwork to the Wellingborough-based charity, which was founded by Glennis Hooper and raises money to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Glennis, who has her hair cut by Tanya, said: “We are so pleased that Tanya is supporting us in this way.

“She is very talented and I hope she does well.”

Tanya loves the fact that, as a mature student, art isn’t ageist.

She said: “You can be anybody behind a canvas.

“I believe that anyone with enough determination, who is prepared to put the time in, can paint.

“For me it’s a form of mindfulness – an escape from reality.

“When I paint all I think about is what shade of green should be used.

“I want to encourage and inspire other mature people to have a go, to follow their dream.

“I love it – anybody can paint.”