Wellingborough grandmother to whizz down zipwire on her 80th birthday for charity

A grandmother is set to celebrate her 80th birthday by whizzing down a zipwire at more than 40mph for charity.

Maureen Sanders from Wellingborough decided to celebrate her 80th birthday in style this year by signing up for the 310ft zipslide at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

And not content with completing such a daring challenge, she’s also raised more than £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Maureen, who has been involved with the charity for some time, was really keen to do something different for her birthday and so when someone suggested a zipslide she thought this would be the perfect way to celebrate.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the zipslide as I’ve never done this before.

“I think whizzing through the air at over 40 miles an hour sounds so exciting and the perfect way to celebrate such a big birthday.

“I’m also delighted with the support I’ve received from friends and family who have helped me raise over £1,000 so far for a charity so dear to me and I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported me.”

Maureen is set to take on the zipwire today (Wednesday).

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It’s a devastating disease which affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day.

There is no cure.

The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on MND care, research and campaigning.

Sharon King, regional fundraiser for the MND Association, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Maureen, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide it’s vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

“Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

Anyone wanting to donate to Maureen’s fundraising challenge can go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maureen-sanders1.