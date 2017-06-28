Wellingborough getting set for its jam-packed party weekend

Wellingborough is all set for a weekend of music, dance and family fun as the annual carnival and Party in the Park returns to the town next month.

The weekend will kick off with local schools, businesses, pubs and individuals dressing up to take part in the spectacular carnival parade, which starts in Broad Green at 1pm on Saturday, July 1.

There will be music at Party in the Park on Sunday, July 2

The parade will make a colourful route along High Street, Church Street and onto Market Street, before turning in to Midland Road.

It will then head round Castle Way, up Sheep Street and Silver Street, going left onto Oxford Street and along Northampton Road, to end up on Croyland Park at about 2.30pm.

Traffic in the town centre will be diverted for the duration of the parade.

The mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough Cllr Paul Bell and wife Carol will then make a speech to open the carnival court ceremony on the park, along with performances from the town’s Tae Kwon Do club, the Black Diamond Majorettes and the Gold Starz Dance School.

The entertainment continues at Croyland Park on Sunday, July 2, with live music from midday until 6pm for the Party in the Park event.

Connect FM breakfast show presenters Mark and Liz will host a variety of music acts on the main stage, including local acts Reggaematik, a reggae soul band, and the electro-acoustic artist Paul Strummer.

They will be joined by professional trio the Glitter Dolls, who have put together a set of Little Mix and Katy Perry songs for the party weekend and Jack Shepherd, an Ed Sheeran impersonator, who travels the world performing the artist’s songs.

Ultra 90’s Fresh will add to the party mood, singing chart, club and dance anthems from then 1990s, before headliners the 2Tones take to the stage at 5pm, with their energetic covers of Ska classics from bands such as Madness, The Specials and many more.

Other activities alongside the music will include a mobile farm, reptile show, giant bubble show, the Bifrost Guard Vikings, the Creation Station children’s craft area supported by Wellingborough NORSE and the Wellidog annual companion dog show, with entries from 11am.

There will also be a fun fair, licensed bar, food and drink stalls and arts and craft marquee at the park on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be free parking on the Gillitts Road/Henshaw Road side of Croyland Park and free admission all weekend.

Julia Wells, events officer at Wellingborough Council, said: “We’re so excited about the party weekend.

“Everyone has made such an effort for the carnival and the atmosphere at the party will be great with such a brilliant range of music acts on offer.

“It’s a fantastic couple of days that really brings the community together and there’s going to be so many activities to keep all of the family entertained.”

Entries for the parade and community group or charity stalls and trade stalls are being accepted up until Friday (June 30).

For more information about the party weekend, contact events@wellingborough.gov.uk or click here