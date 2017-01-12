Wellingborough garage hit by arson attack

A garage in Wellingborough was deliberately set alight last night (Wednesday).

The garage in Cowper Road was set on fire some time between 8.15pm and 8.45pm.

The offenders forced entry into the garage, which is part of a block in Cowper Road.

They then set fire to numerous items inside the garage before stealing a jack.

Fire officers attended and extinguished the fire.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.