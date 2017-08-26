Wellingborough fundraisers canoeing from Northampton to Rushden Lakes for charity

A team of canoeists will be taking to the water in support of a charity which provides teddy bears for children in hospital.

The fundraisers will be setting off at 9.30am today (Saturday) from Northampton and heading along the River Nene with a lunch stop at Wellingborough Embankment before arriving at Rushden Lakes at 4.30pm.

Money raised by the challenge will go to Teddies for Loving Care (TLC).

The charity has a simple objective of providing teddies or soft toys to A&E units for medical staff to give to children who are in severe distress, when the staff feel that a teddy to cuddle will help alleviate that distress, that will assist them in their urgent work.

As well as completing the 19-mile trip from Northampton to Rushden Lakes, the fundraisers from the Wentworth Lodge of the Freemasons based in Wellingborough, are having a teddy bears’ picnic from 1pm tomorrow (Sunday) at the lake at Stanwick.

The teddy bears’ picnic will be fun for all the family while raising money for TLC.

There will be a jazz band performing in the afternoon as well as real ale, a bouncy castle and lots of teddy bear-themed fun.

Anyone attending just needs to take their own food and barbecues will be provided.

The event, which is ticket only, is open to all friends and family of masons and non-masons.

Tickets are £8 per person and free for children under-16.

For tickets or more information, send an email to secretary737@gmail.com.

The canoeists have already raised more than £700, but they are hoping to raise as much as possible for TLC.

