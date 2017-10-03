Wellingborough football star in fundraising bid after horrendous injury

A deaf football star from Wellingborough is hoping to raise money for treatment after a horror injury which has left her ‘distraught’ and possibly unable to play again.

Claire Stancliffe, a three-time Deaflympian and World Cup bronze medallist, suffered a complete anterior cruciate ligament tear as well as other injuries at the Deaflympics eight weeks ago.

Facing a long wait for treatment on the NHS, Claire has been told her best chance of returning to the game would be private treatment – but she needs your help to make that a possibility.

In a series of tweets, she said: “Distraught. I’m so sorry to all my supporters for letting you down.

“Eight weeks on, I finally have my MRI result from my Deaflympics 2017 injury: Complete ACL tear and bone contusions, impaction fracture, grade 2 MCL and LCL tears, partial tear of the popliteus tendon attachment.

“After being told my best chance of playing football again would be to seek private treatment, I have set up a funding page as many of you offered to help.

“I am now looking at a cost of £7,000 to have this done.

“I have only reached £500 so it’s looking likely I cannot go private and face a very long wait.”

Due to the severity of the injury, Claire has been told it’s possible she may never play again.

If Claire does not raise the full amount she will use the funds received to offset other costs as part of her recovery such as private physio, a GameReady machine and hydrotherapy.

To donate to Claire’s bid, click here.