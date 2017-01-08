Wellingborough firms raise more than £700 for community centre

People who visit a Wellingborough community centre are set to benefit from money raised by staff wearing Christmas jumpers.

Wellingborough firms Goodey & Howell and Plumbco held a Christmas jumper day on December 23 in support of Glamis Hall in the town.

They donated £10 for every photo posted on their Christmas jumper page on Facebook and raised more than £700.

Karl Howell from Goodey & Howell and Plumbco recently handed over the cheque for £720 to Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall for All, the committee which has been running the day centre for two years now.

Graham said: “We are so pleased for their continued support and can’t thank them enough in helping Glamis Hall.

“They always help out so much and we are so pleased to see their fundraising going to help so many people.”

Glamis Hall is a community centre on the Queensway estate with a large sports hall, kitchen and servery, community room, changing rooms and a well-being centre.

It runs a lunch club and a VIP club five days a week, as well as numerous other groups including a youth club, youth theatre and football club.