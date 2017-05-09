Wellingborough firm hoping to turn pints into pounds with charity beer festival

A Wellingborough firm is taking a break from plumbing to pull pints instead for two good causes.

The beer will be flowing when Plumbco has its annual beer festival in a marquee at its premises in Finedon Road later this month.

The line-up for the beer festival

Money raised by the event will be split between Glamis Hall in Wellingborough and the Talbot Butler ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall said: “Plumbco are again raising funds for Glamis Hall this year with their annual beer festival.

“We are so pleased they are helping us out again.

“They last held their beer festival two years ago as last year unfortunately their director Andrew Goodey was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“After a year long course of treatment we are pleased he has made a full recovery.

“The care and support he received from Talbot Butler ward at Northampton General Hospital was exceptional.

“He would like this year to raise as much money as possible for both these good causes.”

The beer festival is taking place on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

And Graham added: “Many good bands will be playing throughout the weekend and it promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable day days with over 30 real ales, hog roast and barbecue as well.

“Plumbco are funding the whole weekend so that every penny raised will be split between Glamis Hall and Talbot Butler ward.

“We cannot thank them enough for their kind generosity.”

Admission for the beer festival is free.

To read more about Plumbco’s support for Glamis Hall, click here